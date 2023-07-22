Raigad accident: Three dead bodies found on third day, 26 dead so far

Mumbai, 22 July (Hindustan Times). Three more bodies were found buried under the debris for the third day on Saturday in the disaster-hit Irshalwadi village of Raigad district. Among them are the bodies of one man and two women. So far 26 people have died in this accident. 143 people have been pulled out of the debris, while the search is still on for 87 people.

According to Konkan Divisional Commissioner Dr. Mahendra Kalyankar, a portion of a hill in Irsalwadi village of Raigad district collapsed on houses on Wednesday night due to heavy rains. After this, the work of searching people from the debris of the hilly part is going on here from Thursday. Due to lack of way to reach the spot, JCB or Poklen cannot go here. For this reason, the debris is being removed very carefully on the spot with the help of shovel and spade.

About one thousand people of voluntary organizations including NDRF and CIDCO are doing relief and rescue work on the spot. Due to heavy rains, there is a hindrance in the relief work here. There were 228 people living in 48 families in Irshalwadi village. 60 containers have been made available for the people rescued in this incident. Food and all other facilities are being made available to the people rescued on the spot. Medical team has also been deployed on the spot.