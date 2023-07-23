Raigarh accident: two more dead bodies found on the fourth day, 29 people died so far

Mumbai, 23 July (Hindustan). Two more bodies have been pulled out of the debris in the rescue on the fourth day on Sunday in Irshalwadi village of Raigad district. In this way, the total death toll in this accident has reached 29. Today, the work of searching people from the debris has been stopped, as now the missing people will be declared dead. Along with this, 144 people left in this incident will be resettled.

In Irshalwadi village, located in Khalapur tehsil of Raigad district, 17 houses of Divasis were buried after a part of the hill caved in late on Wednesday night. There are total 48 houses in Irshalwadi village, whose population of families is said to be 230. Relief and rescue work was started on the spot from Thursday morning. Two bodies were recovered from the spot on Sunday, but relief and rescue work was stopped from this evening.

Raigarh Guardian Minister Uday Samant said that the decision to stop the rescue work has been taken after a meeting between the district administration and NDRF officials. He told that now the missing people will be declared dead. Along with this, 144 people left in this incident will be resettled.