Rail accident: 32 trains of South Eastern Railway will be canceled today and 15 tomorrow, see list

The process of cancellation of trains continues even on the fourth day after the Balasore train accident. So far, more than 190 mail-express trains have been cancelled. Along with this, the route of many trains has been changed. In a release issued by South Eastern Railway, it was told that 32 trains have been canceled on Tuesday (June 6).
List of canceled trains on June 6
Bhadrak-Balasore Express
Bhubaneswar-Balasore Special
Puri-Sealdah Duronto Express
Bhadrak-Howrah Express
Bhubaneswar – Howrah Janshatabdi Express
Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express
Puri-Jaleshwar Special
Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express
Bhadrak-Kharagpur Special
Khurda Road-Kharagpur Express
Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express
Balasore-Bhubaneswar Special
Jaleshwar-Puri Special
Bangriposi-Puri Express
Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express
Kharagpur-Bhadrak Special
Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknama Express
Shalimar-Puri Dhauli Express
Balasore-Bhadrak Special
Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express
Howrah-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Express
Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express
Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express
Shalimar-Mgr Chennai Coromandel Express
Kharagpur-Jajpur Keonjhar Road Express
Santragachi – Mgr Chennai Central Express
Howrah-Bhadrak Express
Shalimar-Visakhapatnam Express
Shalimar-Puri Shri Jagannath Express
Anand Vihar-Puri Express
Agartala – Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Express
List of canceled trains on June 7
Balasore-Bhubaneswar Special
Bangriposi-Puri Express
Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express
Kharagpur-Bhadrak Special
Shalimar-Puri Dhauli Express
Balasore-Bhadrak Special
Shalimar-Secunderabad Express
Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express
Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express
Shalimar-Secunderabad Express
Kharagpur-Jajpur Keonjhar Road Express
Howrah-Bhadrak Express
Patna-Puri Express
Shalimar-Puri Shri Jagannath Express
Sealdah-Puri Duronto Express
Trains started operating on the accident route
Let us tell you that after the train accident in Balasore, Odisha, many trains have been canceled till now. Rescue went on for 23 hours after the accident. When all the injured and dead bodies were taken out. Only then the work of repairing the tracks started on a war footing. After repairing the tracks and testing both the up-down lines, 51 hours after the accident, the trains started operating again on that route. However, the situation is still not normal. The process of cancellation of trains continues.
For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.