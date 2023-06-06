Rail accident: 32 trains of South Eastern Railway will be canceled today and 15 tomorrow, see list

The process of cancellation of trains continues even on the fourth day after the Balasore train accident. So far, more than 190 mail-express trains have been cancelled. Along with this, the route of many trains has been changed. In a release issued by South Eastern Railway, it was told that 32 trains have been canceled on Tuesday (June 6).

List of canceled trains on June 6

Bhadrak-Balasore Express

Bhubaneswar-Balasore Special

Puri-Sealdah Duronto Express

Bhadrak-Howrah Express

Bhubaneswar – Howrah Janshatabdi Express

Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express

Puri-Jaleshwar Special

Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express

Bhadrak-Kharagpur Special

Khurda Road-Kharagpur Express

Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express

Balasore-Bhubaneswar Special

Jaleshwar-Puri Special

Bangriposi-Puri Express

Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express

Kharagpur-Bhadrak Special

Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknama Express

Shalimar-Puri Dhauli Express

Balasore-Bhadrak Special

Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express

Howrah-Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Express

Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express

Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express

Shalimar-Mgr Chennai Coromandel Express

Kharagpur-Jajpur Keonjhar Road Express

Santragachi – Mgr Chennai Central Express

Howrah-Bhadrak Express

Shalimar-Visakhapatnam Express

Shalimar-Puri Shri Jagannath Express

Anand Vihar-Puri Express

Agartala – Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Express

List of canceled trains on June 7

Balasore-Bhubaneswar Special

Bangriposi-Puri Express

Kharagpur-Khurda Road Express

Kharagpur-Bhadrak Special

Shalimar-Puri Dhauli Express

Balasore-Bhadrak Special

Shalimar-Secunderabad Express

Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express

Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express

Shalimar-Secunderabad Express

Kharagpur-Jajpur Keonjhar Road Express

Howrah-Bhadrak Express

Patna-Puri Express

Shalimar-Puri Shri Jagannath Express

Sealdah-Puri Duronto Express

Trains started operating on the accident route

Let us tell you that after the train accident in Balasore, Odisha, many trains have been canceled till now. Rescue went on for 23 hours after the accident. When all the injured and dead bodies were taken out. Only then the work of repairing the tracks started on a war footing. After repairing the tracks and testing both the up-down lines, 51 hours after the accident, the trains started operating again on that route. However, the situation is still not normal. The process of cancellation of trains continues.