Rail Project: Train will run on this Indo-Nepal route after 18 years, PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate

Araria: NF Railway Maligaon’s AGM Yatendra Kumar reached Bathnaha by a special train on Wednesday to take stock of the preparations being made at Bathnaha railway station for the inauguration program of the Bathnaha-Viratnagar new rail project of international importance. After reaching Bathnaha, the AGM took a very close look at the platform number one of Bathnaha railway station and all other preparations including the platform being built for the inauguration program. Apart from the AGM, DRM Colonel SK Chowdhary also gave many necessary and important guidelines to the junior officials and personnel of the railway engaged in the preparation work at Bathnaha railway station for the inauguration ceremony.

Officers busy preparing

Regarding the success of the inauguration ceremony, AGM Maligaon Yatendra Kumar and DRM Colonel SK Chaudhary held an important meeting with their junior officials in the office room of Bathnaha Station Manager. Taking detailed information about the outline of the program, important and necessary guidelines were also given. After taking stock of the preparations for the programme, all the junior officials of the railway, including the AGM and DRM, sat in the special train salon and inspected the rail section up to the Indian Custom Yard located at the Indo-Nepala border Jogbani and the railway station built in the custom yard. However, during the inspection, all the junior officials, including the AGM, refrained from giving any kind of information to the journalists regarding the said programme.

Railway officials present on the spot

ADRM Vijay Kumar Chowdhary, Sr. DENC Sudhanshu Nagayaich, Sr. DSC Gaurav Rajpal, CEDE PK Sinha, CFTM Rajneesh Kumar, ACM Kumar Jitend Singh, Sr. Mechanical Supervisor Ajit Mishra, Sr. DE Pushkar Kumar, Sr. DOM Amit Singh, Sr. DCM Prashant Kumar were present on the occasion. , Senior DME Amarnath Jha, RPF DSC Kamal Singh, RPF Inspector Raj Kumar, RPF Sani Sheikh Sajjad, Government Railway Station Officer Jogbani Rambachchan Singh, Bathnaha Station Manager Rahul Kumar and other railway personnel were present.

Bathnaha railway station is ready like a bride

Preparations for the program to be organized at the Bathnaha railway station for the inauguration of the Bathnaha-Viratnagar new rail project on Thursday have been completed by the railway administration by Wednesday evening. Bathnaha railway station has been decorated like a bride for the inauguration ceremony of this new rail project. A big stage has been made on platform number one of Bathnaha railway station and the entire railway premises has been painted and brightened. According to information received from railway sources, the Bathnaha-Biratnagar new rail project will be inaugurated by the PM from Delhi itself. Many senior officials of railway and local administration of local MPs, MLAs and other people’s representatives will be present in this.

Green flag will be shown to cargo train

It is said that the goods train will be flagged off from Bathnaha. If experts are to be believed, the Bathnaha-Biratnagar Nepal 18.601 kilometer new rail project was started in the year 2006. There are a total of four railway stations from Bathnaha to Biratnagar Nepal. In which one is near Bathnaha railway station in Indian territory and one near Indian Custom Yard in Jogbani. While two railway stations are across the border in Nepal. After about 18 years, an atmosphere of great enthusiasm is being seen among the people of the India-Nepal border area after getting information about the inauguration of the Bathnaha-Viratnagar rail project, which has international importance, on June 01.

