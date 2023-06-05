Railway Board recommends CBI probe in Balasore train accident case

New Delhi, 4 June (Hindustan Times). Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav said on Sunday that the Railway Board has recommended handing over the investigation of the train accident in Odisha’s Balasore to the CBI. So far 275 people have died in this accident and more than 1000 are injured.

Talking to reporters, the Union Minister said that the rescue work related to the accident has been completed and the injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital. The work of laying the railway track has been completed. Now the work of laying electric wires is going on.

Meanwhile, he said that considering the way the events took place, the circumstances and with the administrative information, the Railway Board has recommended a CBI inquiry.

It is notable that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav is present at the accident site since 2 days. After the rescue work, restoration work is now going on at the accident site. In this case, Ashwini Vaishnav had told that the accident happened due to change in electronic interlocking.