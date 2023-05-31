Railway Canceled Trains: Many trains canceled in UP till June 19, their route changed, see list here before traveling

Railway Canceled Trains: Doubling work is going on in Aurihar-Sadat section of Varanasi division. Apart from this, Railways has also decided for yard re-modelling. Due to this, seven trains will remain canceled till June 19. At the same time, many trains will be run from the changed route.

According to Indian Railways, till June 19, Gorakhpur-Varanasi City Passenger, Prayagraj Rambagh-Mau Passenger train, Bhatni-Varanasi Passenger have been cancelled.

Apart from this, Varanasi City-Azamgarh Passenger from June 4 to June 19, Varanasi-Darbhanga Express from June 7 to 14, Banaras-Bhatni Express from June 10 to 19, Chhapra-Varanasi City Express from June 14 to 19 will remain cancelled.

Along with this, the 15007 Varanasi City-Lucknow Express running from Varanasi City on May 31 and June 10 to 19 will run from Mau station. From June 9 to 18, 15008 Lucknow-Varanasi City Express from Lucknow station will be run up to Mau station instead of Varanasi City.

According to Ashok Kumar, PRO of Northeast Railway, on June 6 and 13, Shalimar-Gorakhpur Express will be run via Varanasi Cantt Shahganj-Mau instead of Cantt, Aurihar, Mau. 19489 Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur Express scheduled to run from Ahmedabad on 2nd, 3rd, 6th, 7th, 9th, 10th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th & 18th June will be diverted to run via Varanasi Cantt-Shahganj-Mau instead of Varanasi Cantt-Aundihar-Mau Will go

Along with this, the 14008 Anand Vihar Terminal-Raxaul Express running from Anand Vihar Terminal on June 6 and 15 will be diverted via Zafarabad-Shahganj-Mau-Phefna instead of Varanasi Cantt-Aundihar-Phefna. 14018 Anand Vihar Terminal-Raxaul Express leaving Anand Vihar Terminal on 31st May, 7th and 14th June will be diverted via Shahganj-Mau-Phefna instead of Varanasi Cantt-Aundihar-Mau-Phefna.

On the other hand, 18201 Durg-Nautanwa Express leaving Durg on June 2, 14 and 16 will be diverted via Varanasi Cantt-Shahganj-Mau instead of Varanasi Cantt-Aundihar-Mau. 19091 Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur Express leaving Bandra Terminus on 5th June will be diverted via Varanasi-Shahganj-Mau instead of Varanasi Cantt-Aundihar-Mau.

Similarly, 09525 Okha-Naharlagun special train running from Okha on June 7 and 14 will travel via Varanasi Cantt-Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Station, Patliputra-Sonpur instead of Varanasi Cantt-Aundihar-Ballia-Chhapra Rural-Sonpur.

