Railway is running special train today for UPSSSC exam, decision will be taken soon on new route of Vande Bharat Express

Lucknow: Railways has decided to run special trains from UP to Mumbai and Bihar keeping in view the facilities of the passengers. Train number 05063 will run from Chhapra Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on June 30 and train number 05064 from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Siwan on July 2 in one round each.

The train will stop at Badshahnagar and Aishbagh railway stations in Lucknow from both the directions. Railway has opened the booking of seats in the special train. In these, passengers can make reservations for travel in sleeper and AC coaches.

The train from Gorakhpur to Mahbubnagar via Aishbagh will run from July 1. According to railway officials, train number 05303 will leave from Gorakhpur at 8.30 am on July 1 and reach Aishbagh at 1.35 pm and reach Mahbubnagar at 7.30 pm the next day. In return, train number 05304 will leave from Mahbubnagar on July 3.

Along with this, the North Eastern Railway Administration has made arrangements for public food at many stations for the passengers of long distance trains. At 32 stations including Aishbagh, Badshahnagar, Lucknow Junction, public food, economy meal and water stalls have been installed in front of the general class bogies. On behalf of the Northern Railway Lucknow Divisional Administration, an examination special train is being run on June 26 for the candidates appearing in the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) examination.

Senior DCM Rekha Sharma told that train number 04207 from Lucknow to Kanpur will leave from Charbagh station at 06:35 am. In return, it will leave Kanpur Central at 2.00 pm on June 26 and reach Charbagh at 4.00 pm via Unnao and Manak Nagar. Along with this, Railways has decided to put an additional coach in the train coming from Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi to Prayagraj for the examination. An additional coach will be attached in train number 11801 Jhansi-Prayagraj on 26 and 27 June.

After the announcement of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, preparations are on to run Vande Bharat Express between Saharanpur and Prayagraj. It is being told that Vande Bharat Express can be operated via Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow. Presently three trains Nauchandi Express, Subedarganj-Udhampur Superfast and Subedarganj-Udhampur Special are available from Prayagraj to Saharanpur.

The Udhampur bound train takes 10.30 hours to reach Saharanpur via Kanpur while Nauchandi Express takes 17.20 hours via Lucknow to cover the said distance. It is being said that Vande Bharat Express can be run via Lucknow, because Vande Bharat is not running on Lucknow-Bareilly-Moradabad route.

From Saharanpur it can be run to Meerut and from there to Prayagraj via Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Rae Bareli. Preparations are on to complete this journey in eight hours. On the other hand, the second possible route of Vande Bharat is from Meerut to Prayagraj Junction via Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Kanpur. According to NCR CPRO Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, the route of Vande Bharat Express will be finalized by the Railway Board.

