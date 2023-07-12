Railway officer’s daughter lodges FIR in Agra, accuses husband of serious allegations including dowry harassment

Agra. A high profile case has come to light from Agra in UP. The daughter of a senior officer posted in the Railway Division has lodged an FIR making serious allegations against her husband. The officer’s daughter has also accused him of harassing her for dowry. The victim woman has filed a case in this matter in the police station under serious sections. The police has started investigating this entire matter. According to the information, an officer of Agra Railway Division had married his daughter 7 months ago.

Husband made serious allegations

This marriage was done with pomp in the railway bungalow. But after the marriage, the officer’s daughter started getting worried, so she told her father about it. After which, on the basis of the complaint of the victim woman, an FIR has been registered against the woman’s husband and mother-in-law in the Sadar police station. According to the FIR registered at Sadar police station, the woman has accused her husband and mother-in-law of harassing her. The victim woman alleges that her husband used to stay out of the house throughout the night and did not face her.

Police engaged in investigation of the case

In such a situation, he started doubting, when the girl asked something, he started taunting her with indecency. After some time, the mother-in-law started pressurizing the daughter-in-law to get the son’s loan of 40 lakhs paid from the railway officer. Distressed, the officer’s daughter returned home, when her mother took her to leave her in-laws house to save the family, the mother-in-law and husband beat up both of them. After which, on the basis of the complaint of the victim, Sadar police station has registered a case and started action.

