Railway: Preparation to stop brake binding in trains, axle hot wheel detectors will be installed at 10 stations including Gaya

Rohit Kumar Singh, Gaya. Railway is installing axle hot wheel detector device to prevent brake binding in trains. With the help of this device, it can be detected before the incident. This device will be installed at 10 railway stations including Gaya. For this work will be started at every level. If everything goes well, the work of installing the device will start soon.

Preparations will be made to install this device on important trains and stations passing through Gaya railway station. For this, a special meeting has been held at every level. With the installation of this hot axle detector, incidents of fire in the wheels of bogies will be curbed to a great extent. Also, accidents and delays due to sudden hot axle can be prevented. Railway engineer has designed the system on the basis of contactless infrared technology frequency.

Through this device, within one minute of the passing of trains, the data of vehicle type, speed, difference in temperature of wheels and axle etc. will be stored. If any kind of irregularity or shortcoming is found, an alert will be issued on the mobile numbers mentioned in the hot axle and hot box detector software. Hot axle and hot box detector is made up of two proximity sensors, two infra red sensors and one HABD box.

The proximity sensor tells the speed, direction and type of load and the infrared sensor measures the temperature by focusing on the axle and wheel and sends all the signals to the hot axle and hot wheel detector. From where the information reaches the mobile numbers mentioned in the software of this machine. This machine is capable of measuring the temperature by focusing on the axle and wheel of the passing vehicle at a speed of 130 km per hour.

In this regard, Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Hajipur, Virendra Kumar said that axle hot wheel detector device will be installed soon to stop the incident of brake binding in trains. For this work will be done at every level. Railways will conduct a survey to install axle hot wheel detector devices near its important railway stations as well as trains. After survey, the installation work will be started.

