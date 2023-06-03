Railways confirms death of 237 people in Odisha train accident, 200 people being brought to Kolkata

Kolkata, 03 June (Hindustan Times). So far 238 people have died after the Coromandel Express and Sir M Visvesvaraya Howrah Superfast Express derailed near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, Odisha. Railways confirmed this in a statement issued on Saturday morning.

It is reported that 650 people are seriously injured, who have been admitted to different hospitals in Gopalpur, Khantapada, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro. Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav has reached the spot and is taking stock of the situation. The relief and rescue operations are being monitored by the General Manager and other senior officers of South Eastern Railway.

Meanwhile, Sir M Visvesvaraya Howrah Superfast Express is being brought to Howrah. It is carrying 1000 passengers. Apart from this, a special train has been started which is coming from Balasore to Howrah. With this, 200 passengers are being brought to Kolkata. Food, tea and water have been arranged for these passengers by the Railways. Food has been provided to these passengers at Kharagpur station. Food will be provided to these passengers even after the train reaches Howrah.

Odisha train accident: Army took over the task of relief and rescue

The Indian Army has taken command to save the people in the train accident. Army’s Eastern Command spokesman Himanshu Tiwari told Hindustan News on Saturday morning that three to four companies of the army have reached the accident site. He told that the army’s engineering team left from Barrackpore base at around 1:40 am while the medical team left from Kharagpur base at around 3:00 am. Around 5:00 am two more teams left for the spot. The teams have arrived. The army is engaged in relief and rescue work. Indian Air Force team is also helping in relief and rescue.

Chief Minister Naveen reached the accident site, reviewed the situation, met the injured train passengers in the hospital

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reached the site of the train accident near Bahanaga in Balasore district. Patnaik reviewed the situation after inspecting the relief and rescue operations. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav was also present on the occasion. The Chief Minister spoke to senior railway officials and people engaged in rescue operations. After this he reached the District Headquarter Hospital in Baleshwar and met the injured. Patnaik wished speedy recovery of the injured. The Chief Minister also interacted with the doctors during this period. After this, in a conversation with the journalists, Patnaik has said that he is moved by this incident. The role of the local people in the relief and rescue work is commendable. All such people deserve congratulations.