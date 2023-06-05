Railways has given compensation of 3.22 crores in 285 cases so far in Odisha train accident

New Delhi, 04 June (Hindustan Times). Railways has so far paid Rs 3.22 crore as ex-gratia in 285 cases (11 deaths, 50 serious injuries and 224 minor injuries) in train accidents in Odisha.

Railways on Sunday said that this service will continue uninterrupted and will ensure speedy disbursement of the increased ex-gratia amount announced by the Railway Minister. An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh is being given to those who died in the train accident in Balasore district of Odisha, Rs 2 lakh to the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries. Indian Railways is paying ex-gratia at 7 locations- Soro, Kharagpur, Balasore, Khantapara, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar.

Apart from this, Indian Railways has made special arrangements on helpline number 139 for the convenience of the passengers and family/friends/relatives of the deceased persons stranded in the train accident in Odisha.

A team of senior officials is manning the helpline 24×7 and will provide all relevant details to the callers after coordination with Zonal Railways and State Government. The objective of Railway Helpline 139 is to help the aggrieved passengers and their families in these difficult times by providing accurate and satisfactory information.