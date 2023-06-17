Railways News: Supply of Rail Neer stalled, passengers buying costly water bottles, impact on pocket...

Muzaffarpur: The train is disappearing from Neer Junction. Its supply stopped on Saturday. The vendors and shopkeepers did not get the supply of Rail Neer. Due to this there was a direct impact on the pockets of the passengers. Instead of Rail Neer, the vendors sold bottled water of another brand, which is five rupees more expensive than Rail Neer. However, the vendors are not aware of why the supply of Rail Neer has suddenly stopped. The supplier is assuring them to provide Rail Neer soon.

high demand, low supply

It is believed that due to extreme heat, the packing of Rail Neer has reduced and its demand has increased at junctions and stations. Due to this, the demand has increased and the supply has decreased. Here, due to the DCI being on leave, the side could not be found from the Railways. It has been told that DCI is the only link between vendors and suppliers. However, the officials of the Commercial Department say that for this a letter has also been sent to the Senior DCM at Sonpur.

Mixing a bottle of water for five rupees at the junction

Railway says that Rail Neer is not available. One liter is available for Rs.15. One liter of cold water is available at the junction for Rs. For this, water vending machines have been installed by the Railways. Two machines are installed on platform number one and two and two. To be installed on other platforms as well. Its water is also filtered water.

One liter Rail Neer is available for Rs 15.

