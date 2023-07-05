Railways Recruitment 2023: Bumper appointment again in Railways, 10th pass youth have opportunity to apply

Railways Recruitment 2023, Railway Apprentice Jobs: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has taken out recruitment for apprenticeship posts in North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur. North Eastern Railway has sought applications for the recruitment of more than 1000 posts of Apprentice. The application process for this recruitment has started from 3rd July. Eligible candidates by August 2 official websitewww.rrcgorakhpur.netYou can apply for this job by visiting.

Railway Apprentice Jobs: Educational Qualification

Candidate must have passed class 10th (with minimum 50% marks) and also must have passed ITI in notified trade. Along with this, the age limit of the candidate should be between 15 to 24 years.

Railway Apprentice Jobs: Recruitment Details

Let us tell you that this recruitment has been done on 1104 posts. This recruitment has been done according to the different units of the railway, whose complete details are as follows – Mechanical Workshop Gorakhpur: 411 Posts Signal Workshop Gorakhpur Cantt: 63 Posts Bridge Workshop Gorakhpur Cantt: 35 Posts Mechanical Workshop Izzat Nagar: 151 Posts Diesel Shed Izzat Nagar: 60 Posts Carriage and Wagon Izzat Nagar: 64 Posts Carriage & Wagon Lucknow Junction: 155 Posts Diesel Shed Gonda: 90 Posts Carriage & Wagon Varanasi: 75 Posts

Railway Apprentice Jobs: Application Fee

Candidates have to pay Rs.100/- as processing fee. SC/ST/EWS/Divyang (PWBD)/Women candidates are exempted from payment of processing fee.

Railway Apprentice Jobs: Selection Process

The selection process will be based on the merit list. Which will be prepared taking into account the average percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) and ITI examination with equal weightage given to both.

Railway Apprentice Jobs: Age Limit

Candidate must have completed 15 years of age as on 2nd August 2023 and must not have completed 24 years of age. The maximum age limit is relaxable by three years for OBC candidates, five years for SC, ST and ten years for PWD candidates.

Railway Apprentice Jobs: How to fill the form for North Eastern Railway job

Official Website of North Eastern Railwaywww.ner.indianrailways.gov.inGo to

Click on New Registration.

Now fill the details like your name, community, date of birth, employee id, mobile number, email id. Now note down the registration number and password.

Upload scanned copy of photograph and signature.

Pay the fee through payment gateway along with online application.