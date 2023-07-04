Railway’s special preparation for Shravani fair, now seven pairs of special trains will run instead of five

Hajipur. On the occasion of Shravani Mela, 5 Shravani Mela special trains are being operated by the Railways for the convenience of the devotees. In this episode, it has been decided to operate two more pairs of Shravani special trains. Along with this, Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway Hajipur Virendra Kumar said that train no. Additional stoppage is being provided at Ghorasahan station of 05508/07 Raxaul-Bhagalpur-Raxaul Shravani Special. Train no. 05508 Raxaul-Bhagalpur Shravani special will reach Ghorasahan station at 06.13 hrs and will depart for onward journey at 06.15 hrs. Similarly, 05507 Bhagalpur-Raxaul Shravani Special will reach Ghorasahan at 01.40 hrs and will leave for onward journey at 01.42 hrs.

Patna-Bhagalpur-Patna Shravani Mela special will run daily

Train no. 03266/03265 Patna-Bhagalpur-Patna Shravani Mela Special. This special will be operated daily from Patna and Bhagalpur from 06.07.2023 to 31.08.2023. Train number 03266 Patna-Bhagalpur Shravani Mela Special from 06.07.2023 to 31.08.2023 at Patna Jn daily. It departs at 06.40 hrs and reaches Bhagalpur at 14.00 hrs. In return, train number 03265 Bhagalpur-Patna Shravani Mela special will leave Bhagalpur at 15.15 hrs daily from 06.07.2023 to 31.08.2023 and reach Patna Jn at 20.35 hrs. Will reach In up and down direction, this Shravani Mela special train will stop at Rajendranagar, Patna Sahib, Fatuha, Khusrupur, Bakhtiyarpur, Badh, Mokama, Hathidah, Barhiya, Mankatha, Lakhisarai, Kiul, Abhaypur, Jamalpur and Sultanganj stations between Patna and Bhagalpur. This special train will have 01 first AC class, 02 second AC class, 06 third AC class, 08 sleeper class and 03 general class coaches.

Mokama-Jasidih Shravani Mela Special will be of 14 coaches

Similarly train no. 03206/03205 Mokama-Jasidih-Mokama Shravani Mela Special. This special will operate daily between Mokama and Jasidih from 05.07.2023 to 31.08.2023. Train number 03206 Mokama-Jasidih Shravani Mela Special will leave Mokama at 09.15 hrs daily from 05.07.2023 to 31.08.2023 and reach Jasidih at 11.45 hrs. In the return direction, train number 03205 Jasidih-Mokama Shravani Mela Special will leave Jasidih at 12.30 hrs daily from 05.07.2023 to 31.08.2023 and reach Mokama at 15.25 hrs. In up and down direction, this Shravani Mela special train will stop at Mokama and Jasidih Beach, Hathidah, Barhiya, Mankattha, Lakhisarai, Kiul, Jamui and Jhajha stations. This special train will have 14 general class coaches.