Rain Alert: Rain of trouble in the country! Water-water from Delhi to Himachal, record of 41 years broken

Rain Alert: In many states of the country, monsoon rains are breaking like a disaster. From Jammu and Kashmir to the whole of South India, life is disturbed due to rain. The rains in Delhi have broken the record of 1982, while in Himachal Pradesh the Mandi Kullu highway has been closed due to landslides and rock slides from the mountains. Mandi Police has banned the movement of heavy vehicles on the Pandoh-Gohar-Chalchowk-Baggy-Sundernagar road. Here, in Doda district of Jammu-Kashmir, today i.e. on Sunday, a passenger bus got hit by a landslide, due to which two passengers traveling in it died.

Himachal Pradesh: Mandi-Kullu National Highway closed due to landslides and rock-slides from mountains near Shani Mandir Aut. Mandi-Kullu road via Kataul closed due to landslides. Pandoh-Gohar-Chalchowk-Baggy-Sundernagar road open but heavy-vehicular movement restricted: Mandi… pic.twitter.com/9RRiRDHQs1

1982 record broken in DelhiDelhi received 153 mm of rain in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday. This is the first time since 1982 that there has been so much rain in a single day in the month of July. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), due to Western Disturbance and Monsoon winds, there has been torrential rain in North-West India and the first heavy rain of the season in Delhi. An IMD official told that Delhi had recorded 133.4 mm of rainfall on July 10, 2003, 126 mm on July 28, 2009 and 125.7 mm on July 8, 1993. On July 21, 1958, it received the highest rainfall of 266.2 mm.

Meteorological Department issued alertIt is expected to rain in Delhi for the next two to three days. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert regarding rain in Delhi. The Ridge, Lodhi Road and Delhi University weather stations recorded 134.5 mm, 123.4 mm and 118 mm of rain, respectively. Delhi has received 164 mm of rain so far in July. The city receives an average of 209.7 mm of rainfall throughout the month. Due to the heavy rains, many parks, underpasses, markets and even hospital premises in the city were waterlogged and roads were heavily jammed.

Torrential rain in RajasthanRajasthan is also suffering due to monsoon rains. In the last 24 hours, there has been torrential rain in some places of Rajasthan. Four people have also died in rain-related incidents in the state. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of very heavy rains in Rajsamand, Jalore and Pali districts on Sunday. For the next two days, the Meteorological Department has issued forecast for Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dhaulpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Sirohi. A 'yellow alert' has been issued regarding heavy rains for many other districts including Tonk.