Rain water dripping from the roof of roadways bus in UP Transport Minister’s district, troubled passengers compared it to bullock cart

Baliya. You must have often heard water dripping from slums during rainy days. But the limit has been reached when water is dripping from the roof of the roadways bus in the district of Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, who made Ballia Mumbai. Due to which the passenger is upset. For your information, let us tell you that the condition of the buses of Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation got exposed in the rainy season. Passengers boarding the bus of the Transport Corporation had to face severe problems at that time. When it started raining while the bus was moving and rain water started falling on the bodies of the passengers from the roof of the bus.

Troubled passengers compared the bus with the bullock cart

Not only this, during this time the passengers compared the bus with the bullock cart. Because the bus was moving jerkily at very low speed. Someone made a video of all this. The video is being told of the bus of the Transport Corporation going from Ballia to Mau. Daya Shankar Singh is the Transport Minister of the state from Ballia Nagar itself. Who claimed to make Ballia Mumbai during various programs. But this is the condition of the buses of the Transport Corporation under his ministry. Whose condition is very bad.

7 people died under suspicious circumstances in different districts of UP, police trying to find out the reason for the incident

Know what the responsible officer said

It can be seen in the video that water is dripping inside from the roof of the bus. The passengers in the bus were also seen talking about the dilapidated condition of the bus, dripping of water inside the bus and overloading of the bus. The video was made by a passenger traveling in an overloaded bus. When he asked the bus conductor about water seeping inside from the roof of the bus and overloading, the bus conductor said that the bus is old. It is raining, whom can we refuse to board the bus. In this regard, ARM Ballia told that we get it checked that this bus belongs to Ballia Depot. Or any other depot. Because hundreds of vehicles come here everyday. Something can be said only after checking.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4g7HwKaLC6Q) t)Roadways Bus