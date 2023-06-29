Rain wreaked havoc in Mumbai, 10 people died so far

Mumbai, 29 June (Hindustan). Monsoon, which entered Mumbai after a delay of about 15 days, has wreaked havoc. In the last 6 days, heavy rains have killed 10 people and injured about 15 people.

It is raining heavily in Mumbai and suburbs. People are happy with the delayed rains, but due to the accidents happening, people are also getting inconsolable. People are losing their lives due to falling of dilapidated buildings, trees and branches. A painful accident took place in Mumbai’s Byculla area late last night. One person was killed and three injured when a tree fell on his house in Indu Oil Mill premises. The incident happened on Thursday night at 2.30 am.

After this accident, people rushed to the rescue, but could not do anything because of the huge tree. On receiving the information, the fire brigade personnel arrived and took out all the people trapped in the house and took them to the nearest JJ Hospital, but 22-year-old youth Rehman Khan died. Another youth Rizwan Khan is undergoing treatment. A young man was evacuated safely.

It has been raining in Mumbai and suburbs since morning. In the suburbs, Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Andheri, Goregaon, Dahisar areas are receiving heavy rains. Water-logging problems are arising in low-lying areas, while at some places incidents of trees and houses falling are also taking place. Three people have died in three incidents of falling trees in the last two days. The walls of many houses collapsed. It has been raining heavily since morning in Mumbai, Thane, Raigarh district. The speed of local trains has slowed down due to rain. Several routes in the western suburbs had to be closed due to water-logging.

Due to the festival of Ashadi Ekadashi and Bakrid, today is a government holiday, but due to heavy rains, there is a problem in celebrating the festival. There is a gathering of devotees who visit the Vitthal temple in Wadala even after getting wet. Routes of BEST buses have been changed due to rush. Buses are being run from Ladies Jahangir Marg Five Garden, Ruia College, Babasaheb Ambedkar Road by changing the route.