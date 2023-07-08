Rain wreaks havoc in Delhi, 15 buildings collapse, roads turn into ponds, one person killed

The country’s capital Delhi has become watery since the first shower of monsoon. Waterlogging in the roads, vehicles sliding on the roads and long jams for several kilometers. The country’s capital was not the only one to suffer due to the rains. Due to the rains in the city, 15 houses also collapsed, in which one person lost his life. Delhi Fire Service has informed about the incident. Significantly, it is raining heavily in many areas of Delhi since Friday. It continued to rain on Saturday as well. At the same time, the Meteorological Department says that monsoon rains will continue in Delhi for two to three days.

New Delhi | Following heavy rain in the city today, 15 houses collapsed and one person died: Delhi Fire Service

vehicles moving on the roadDue to the first heavy rains of the season in Delhi, there was water-logging in many places in the city. Motorists had to face heavy traffic jams due to heavy waterlogging. The Minto Bridge has been closed for vehicular movement due to waterlogging due to incessant rains. Traders and people faced problems due to water-logging in many markets including Connaught Place in central Delhi. Due to waterlogging and rain, there were very few customers in the markets.

Meteorological Department issued alertThe Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert regarding Delhi which was affected by the first monsoon rains. At the same time, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Sunday. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 98.7 mm of rain till 2.30 pm. At the same time, 111.4 mm of rain was recorded at the Ridge Observatory.