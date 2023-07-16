Rain wreaks havoc in Punjab and Haryana, at least 55 dead, relief work underway

Punjab and Haryana Rain: The flood water caused by heavy rains in Punjab and Haryana this week has started receding in many areas and relief work is going on in the affected areas of both the states. The officials informed about this. 14 districts of Punjab and 13 of Haryana have been affected by rain and at least 55 people have died in rain-related incidents in both the states. According to government figures, so far 29 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Punjab while the number is 26 in Haryana. More than 25,000 people were taken to safer places in various flood-affected districts of Punjab. Whereas, 5,300 people were evacuated safely in Haryana.

The flow rate at Hathinikund Barrage at 6 pm is 53,370 cusecs and at 8 pm it is 54,619 cusecs.

Giving information, officials said that the flow rate at Hathinikund barrage in Yamunanagar, Haryana was 53,370 cusecs at 6 pm and 54,619 cusecs at 8 pm. Officials said that there is a danger of water-borne diseases in flood-affected areas, so health department officials have been instructed to take appropriate steps to prevent any such outbreak. He also said that medical camps have been set up in the flood-affected areas and medicines are being distributed to the people. Rains and floods have affected 14 districts of Punjab including Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana, Mohali, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Pathankot, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar and SBS Nagar. At the same time, 13 districts of Haryana including Ambala, Fatehabad, Faridabad, Panchkula, Jhajjar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Sonipat, Palwal, Sirsa and Yamunanagar have been affected due to heavy rains.

Flood threat looms large in many villages bordering Haryana

In Punjab’s Mansa district, two embankments were breached in the Ghaggar river on Saturday, after which there is a threat of flood in many villages bordering Haryana. Officials said the first breach occurred in an embankment near Chandpura dam in Budhlada and the second in Rodki village in Sardulgarh area. Work is on to fill the breaches to prevent flooding in many villages, but the rapid flow of water is a problem, they said. is generating. The district administration said that in case of flood water entering the villages, arrangements have been made to take the villagers to safer places.

Dushyant Chautala inspected flood affected villages

Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala inspected the flood affected villages of Faridabad district on Saturday. Chautala visited Manjhavali in a tractor and inspected the flood situation in Baghpat area and near Mohana-Baghpat bridge on a boat. The Deputy Chief Minister directed the officials to evacuate the affected people with the help of boats. He told the officials that helicopters should be used to evacuate people from places where boats cannot reach. He also directed to provide dry ration, food, drinking water and medicines to the people trapped in the flood affected areas.

Over 500 people evacuated from flood affected areas to safer places

The district authorities carried out relief and rescue operations in coordination with the Army, Border Security Force and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel. During this, he also distributed dry ration, medicines, drinking water and fodder for animals. Officials said that under the joint relief work of Faridabad Police and NDRF teams, more than 500 people were evacuated from the flood-affected areas of Faridabad to safer places on Saturday morning. According to officials, the Ghaggar river is still in spate, inundating Khanauri and Moonak blocks of Sangrur district. Whereas, in Patiala district Shutrana, Samana and Sanour were the most affected.

The work of filling the 350 feet wide crack is going on.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Patdan (Patiala) Mandeep Kumar said on Saturday that flood water has started receding from some of the flood-affected areas. Officials said that the authorities in Patiala have started receiving calls to remove the dead animals from the flood affected areas and necessary instructions are being issued in this regard. In Mansa district, several villages are at risk of flooding due to a 30-feet erosion on the banks of the Ghaggar river in Sidhani village on Saturday. The work of filling a 350 feet wide breach in the embankment along the Sutlej river in Mandla Channa area of ​​Lohian block of Jalandhar is in progress.

Free saplings of paddy varieties will be made available

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, during his visit to Jalandhar on Friday to inspect the work of filling the breach in Mandla Chhanna, directed the Deputy Commissioner to clear the river bed of silt and sand under the Gidderpindi railway bridge. He said that a special girdawari (survey to assess the damage) would be conducted to assess the damage caused to crops, houses and others due to heavy rains in the state. The Chief Minister also said that his government would provide free saplings of high yielding varieties of paddy.