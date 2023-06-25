Rainy Season Health And Safety Tips: Children enjoying bathing in the rain, keep these things in mind

Rainy Season Tips For Toddlers: It is the monsoon season, so taking a bath in the rains also appeals to everyone, whether adults or children. The more it is fun to have fun in the rain, the more it hurts when you fall ill. In such a situation, it is also important to keep in mind that while having fun in the rain, especially children do not fall ill. Learn here about some such things, taking care of which you can enjoy bathing in the rain and can also avoid getting sick.

Keep these things in mind if you are allowing children to bathe in the rain

Do not take bath in rain for more than 15-20 minutes. Babies can fall sick if they take a long bath.

Do not allow bare feet to bathe outside or on the terrace, keep in mind that children should not bathe wearing slippery slippers. Do not run here and there while taking a bath.

If you are taking a bath in the park, then avoid those places where there may be insects and vermin.

Wash your hair with shampoo at home immediately after taking a bath in the rain and take a good bath by applying soap.

Immediately after bath, dry the children’s body properly and if possible give a cup of lukewarm milk, so that they do not feel cold.

In monsoon, children can play these indoor games at home.

During monsoon children are not able to play outside even if they want to, so ask them to try some new and interesting indoor games. Kids can play treasure hunt games. For this, someone hides some things at different places in a house. Hide the things in such a place that everyone has to move around in a big place to find them. Can also play freeze game. Play some nice music and give the responsibility of turning off the music system to a friend. Then all the children dance on it. Ask the music controlling friend to stop the music in between. When the music stops, everyone has to freeze in place for 10 seconds. You can repeat this again and again, it will be a lot of fun.

How is the arrival of monsoon predicted?

To know how the monsoon will be, the Meteorological Department gets help from the observation network along with the satellite. With the help of satellite, the department gets three types of images. Visible form, in which the sunlight falls on the clouds. Also infrared images are available. In these, pictures of the clouds present in the earth’s atmosphere are found day and night. The third type of image shows how much water is present in the clouds. Along with this, the speed of the clouds is also known in them. There is a surface observation network to know the monsoon conditions.

