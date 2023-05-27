Raj Bhavan took a big decision for graduation-PG in Bihar, know in how many years the degree will be completed..

Bihar: There will be no compulsion to study for four years for four year bachelor’s degree in Choice Based Credit System (CBCS). Students will be able to get bachelor’s degree even in three years. After the fourth year course, the option of going for further studies post graduation or going directly to research will be open. Governor’s Principal Secretary Robert L. Chongthu has clarified these things by issuing a letter.

The Principal Secretary made it clear that those who would get a bachelor’s degree in just three years, would have to do a master’s degree in two years (four semesters). On the other hand, those who will get four years bachelor’s degree with research, they will get master’s degree in one year (two semesters). In this context, comprehensive guidelines will be issued by the Chancellor soon.

Raj Bhavan has made it clear that even in the present system, the students who want only bachelor’s degree, they will get bachelor’s degree in six semesters, that is, in three years. The fourth year option is for those who wish to pursue higher education or study abroad or wish to pursue education in a university that requires four years of study. However, this is only for those who have obtained a grade above the prescribed grade in three years. In four years, he will get a bachelor’s degree with research.

The Principal Secretary of the Raj Bhavan told that no amendment or change was made in the syllabus in the universities of Bihar since 1988. Therefore, in view of the present scientific progress, necessary changes in the syllabus were necessary.

CBCS is being implemented in all universities

It should be informed that CBCS was started in the year 2018-19 in postgraduate. From the session of the year 2022-23, CBCS and semester system was started at the graduation level in Patna University. Now CBCS is being implemented in all the universities of the state.