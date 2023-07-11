Raj Bhavan’s University Inspector Sanjeev Rai inspected Ranchi University, gave suggestions for improvement

Ranchi: Raj Bhavan’s University Inspector Sanjeev Rai inspected several departments of Ranchi University’s Morhabadi campus on Tuesday. Before the inspection, Sanjeev Rai held a meeting with Vice Chancellor RU Prof. Dr. Ajit Kumar Sinha and all the senior office bearers at Ranchi University Headquarters at 10:30 am. In this meeting, the Vice-Chancellor gave information about various regular, vocational courses and facilities running in Ranchi University.

Took stock of departments and facilities

After this meeting, Raj Bhavan’s University Inspector Sanjeev Rai visited Basic Science Campus and several departments located in Morhabadi campus. He visited Zoology, Physics, Geology, Environmental Science, Center for Cyber ​​Peace, Aryabhatta Auditorium, School of Mass Communication, Institute of Legal Studies along with Vice Chancellor and other officials. During this, he inspected the facilities of laboratories, museum, library, classroom and studio.

Meeting with heads of all departments

Raj Bhavan’s University Inspector Sanjeev Rai held a meeting with the heads of all the departments in the Dean’s office. In this meeting, Dr. Smriti Singh gave a presentation on behalf of Ranchi University. Sanjeev Rai himself also gave a student-centric presentation. He said that the aim of any university should be in the interest of the students. A university is not made of teachers, but of students. He also gave suggestions to improve Ranchi University further.

Instructions given during inspection

During his inspection, Sanjeev Rai suggested to make facilities like laboratories and library available till evening, so that research scholars, researchers and other students can take out time from their busy routine and take advantage of the library and laboratories till late. Vice-Chancellor RU and Director of School of Mass Communication, Dr. BP Sinha informed about the Film Studies and Production course starting in the department. On this occasion, Registrar Dr. Mukund Chandra Mehta, Controller of Examination Dr. Ashish Kumar Jha, FO Dr. Kumar Aditya Nath Shahdev, CCDC Dr. PK Jha, DSW Dr. Sudesh Sahu, Deputy Director Vocational Dr. Smriti Singh, Dr. BR Jha, NEP Co-ordinator Dr. RK Sharma , Dr. Kunul Kundir, Dr. GS Jha along with other officials and heads of various departments were present.