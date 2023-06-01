Raj Kapoor lost his heart on seeing Nargis, because of this the actor used to cry a lot while sitting in the bathtub

Nargis Birth Anniversary: famous bollywood actress nargis Today is the birth anniversary of. He was born on 1 June 1929 in Calcutta. Apart from her beauty, Nargis was known for her strong acting. Apart from films, she used to be in headlines for her personal life. Who can forget the beautiful onscreen chemistry of Indian cinema showman Raj Kapoor and Nargis. The love story of both is also very special.

Raj Kapoor and Nargis pair

When Raj Kapoor and Nargis used to come on the silver screen, it seemed like a magic. Their onscreen chemistry was very much liked by the fans. Their on-screen and off-screen pairing was so matchless that they worked together in 16 films. They were one of the most popular and favorite on-screen couples of Indian cinema.

First meeting of Nargis and Raj Kapoor

The first meeting of Raj Kapoor and Nargis was very special. According to media reports, Raj Kapoor was preparing for his first film ‘Aag’, for which he wanted the best studio. To inquire about it, he went to the house of popular actress-singer Jaddanbai. On reaching there, Nargis opened the door of the house. At that time the actress was kneading gram flour and by mistake gram flour was applied on her cheek.

Raj Kapoor recreated that moment

When Raj Kapoor saw Nargis, he fell in love with her at first sight. This first meeting was used by the actor in his film ‘Bobby’. You will remember that scene in which Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia meet for the first time in the film ‘Bobby’. Tell that Nargis and Raj Kapoor have done films like ‘Barsaat, Andaz, Jaan-Pehchan, Pyaar, Awara Anhoni, Aashiyana, Aah, Dhun, Paapi, Shree 420, Jagte Raho, Chori Chori’.

Raj Kapoor used to cry remembering Nargis

According to media reports, Nargis and Raj Kapoor could not unite. In the year 1958, Nargis married Sunil Dutt. It is said that when Nargis came to know about his marriage, he cried a lot. It is said that in his memory, the actor often wept bitterly while lying in the bathtub.