Raj Thackeray’s son stopped at toll plaza, MNS workers furious, video of vandalism goes viral

A video from Maharashtra is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video, some people are seen vandalizing the toll plaza. It is being told that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Amit Thackeray was stopped at the Nashik toll plaza, after which it was vandalized by party workers. MNS workers allegedly vandalized the toll plaza in the early hours of Sunday. Regarding the matter, an official said that Amit Thackeray, son of MNS founder Raj Thackeray, was allegedly stopped at the Gonde toll plaza in Sinnar at around 9.15 pm on Saturday night due to some problem in the FASTag attached to his car. He was returning to Mumbai.

A mob of MNS workers ransacked the toll plaza at around 2.30 pm on Sunday, the video of which has surfaced. The workers apologized to the official there. A video of the incident is going viral on social media, on which there is continuous reaction. An officer of Vavi police station informed about the matter that the incident is being investigated and further action will be taken after examining CCTV etc. We have not received any complaint (from toll plaza staff), but the process of registering a case has been initiated.