Rajasthan: Absconding lady teacher and student caught from Chennai, released video expressing love

A Rajasthan Police team has recovered a 17-year-old girl and her teacher who went missing from Sridungargarh town in Bikaner district with the help of local police in Chennai. A senior police officer said that the girl and her teacher have also posted an online video in which they are talking about loving each other and expressing their desire to live together. Bikaner Inspector General of Police (IG) Omprakash told that the police team followed the two on the basis of location and with the help of local police, they were found in Chennai on Wednesday. Explaining further, he said, our police team under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police was following them. He was in Kerala before reaching Tamil Nadu. They met at a place in Chennai.

Missing report filed in Sridungargarh police station

A 17-year-old girl studying in Class 12 in a private school in Sridungargarh town of Bikaner district went missing on July 1. At the same time, Nida Bahlim, a 21-year-old teacher of the same school, was also missing. Later, the relatives of the girl student alleged that the teacher misled the girl student by abducting her. Calling it a case of love jihad, he started a sit-in outside the Sridungargarh police station. On the complaint of the minor girl’s family, the police have registered a case under relevant sections against the teacher, her father and two brothers. The teacher’s family also filed a missing report at Sridungargarh police station.

So decided to run away from home

Meanwhile, a four-minute video surfaced on social media in which the minor girl is seen saying that they have gone of their own free will and love each other. In the video, the girl claimed, “We are gay and cannot marry someone else, so we decided to run away from home.” If you catch us then our life will be over. Do not file a case against her (teacher’s) family. Kidnapping is wrong. I am not a little girl who can be coaxed. In the video, both are seen together at an unknown place. In the video, the teacher said, don’t riot unnecessarily, we are very safe, we will be very happy, leave us.

Will raise this matter in the assembly session

Bikaner’s Inspector General of Police told that technical investigation is being done from where the video was uploaded on social media. In the video, the teacher also said that she did not seduce the girl and that her family had no role in them leaving the house together. On the other hand, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Rajendra Rathore also visited the town and met the family members and local people. He said that the matter does not end with the video as the girl is a minor. He alleged that innocent girls were being ‘brainwashed’ and would raise the matter in the assembly session.