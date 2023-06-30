Rajasthan: Amit Shah surrounded the Gehlot government regarding the Kanhaiyalal murder case, said this about the special court

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Shah on Friday hit out at the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan and said that if it had set up a special court in the tailor Kanhaiya Lal murder case, the convict would have been hanged by now.Shah said at a rally in Udaipur today Mentioned this one year old incident during.

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered in Udaipur on June 28 by two men.

It is noteworthy that on June 28, tailor Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered in Udaipur by two people after accusing him of insulting Islam on social media. Speaking at a rally aimed at listing the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the last nine years, Shah said, “The Rajasthan government did not set up a special court. Otherwise, by now the accused of Kanhaiya Lal’s murder would have been hanged.

Modi is going to become prime minister in 2024 with 300 seats – Amit Shah

Shah said, “I have traveled across the country. From the support I have seen, it is certain that Modi is going to become the Prime Minister in 2024 with 300 seats. Let us tell you that assembly elections are going to be held in Rajasthan this year.

