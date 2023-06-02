Rajasthan: Big administrative reshuffle before elections, 7 IAS and 30 IPS officers transferred

Rajasthan Assembly elections are to be held at the end of this year, due to which the state has now entered election mode. Political parties are busy in their preparations. And the government is making its preparations. From the deployment of officers to other works, preparations are going on. In this episode, once again a major administrative reshuffle took place on Friday, June 2, from the Personnel Department.

Seven IAS and 30 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan; official orders issued. pic.twitter.com/fflW0z2I7s

— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 2, 2023



7 IAS and 30 IPS officers transferred

In this reshuffle, the list of transfers and additional searches of many IAS and IPS officers has been issued. The names of 7 IAS and 30 IPS officers are in the transfer order list issued by the Department of Personnel. Along with this, two IAS and 3 IPS have been given additional charge.