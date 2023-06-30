Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot got injured in both thumbs, fracture in left, know how the accident happened

Rajasthan: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is injured in his legs. There is injury in the thumb and nails of both his feet. At the same time, according to the report, there has also been a fracture in his left leg, after which he was taken to the Government Sawai Man Singh Hospital. According to the superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Achal Sharma, his left toe was fractured and his right toe was also injured. The Chief Minister’s Office said that Gehlot has returned home after treatment and the doctors have advised him to remain on bed rest for the next 10 to 15 days.

Ashok Gehlot tweeted



Later, Ashok Gehlot tweeted that he was walking to his room after a meeting at his residence when he slipped and hurt his feet. He said in the tweet that today after a meeting, while going to my room at the residence, I have injured my toes of both feet. After initial treatment at Sawai Man Singh Hospital, I have come to my residence. Due to fracture, on the advice of doctors, I will work from home for a few days.

Today, after a meeting, while going to my room at the residence, both the toes were injured due to slipping. After preliminary treatment at SMS Hospital, I have come to my residence. Due to fracture, on the advice of doctors, I will continue working from home for a few days. Thank you for your best wishes.

how did the accident happen



According to media reports, after a meeting yesterday at the CM’s residence, the balance of the CM deteriorated due to a sharp object pricking his right leg and his left leg was twisted. Because of this, there was an injury to the thumbs of both the feet and a hairline fracture occurred in the left leg. He was immediately taken to the hospital. Where both his legs were dressed. The leg with hairline fracture was also bandaged. CM went back to CM residence after first aid. Gehlot will rest there and get further treatment done. (with language input)