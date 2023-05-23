Rajasthan: ‘CM Gehlot will answer’, know what state in-charge Randhawa said on Pilot’s ultimatum?

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Said that, the CM himself will answer the ultimatum given by the pilot to CM Gehlot, it all depends on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to answer or not. He said- It depends on Gehlot to answer the ultimatum given by the pilot to Gehlot.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will answer if he wants

Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that Sachin Pilot has given an ultimatum to the Chief Minister. Only Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot can answer Sachin Pilot’s ultimatum. Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that if it was a matter of the Congress party, I would definitely have answered you.

What did Randhawa say about the action on the pilot?

Along with this, the Rajasthan Congress in-charge said on the question of action being taken against Pilot, that Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot are not the only leaders in Rajasthan and there are many other leaders. I am talking to all of them, leaders of all communities.”

Pilot gave 15 days ultimatum to Gehlot government

Pilot has threatened Gehlot that if action is not taken on his demands by the end of the month, he will start a statewide agitation. Please inform that Sachin Pilot had taken out the Jan Sangharsh Yatra, former Deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot had taken out the Jan Sangharsh Yatra from Ajmer to Jaipur. After this, Sachin Pilot gave an ultimatum of 15 days to the Gehlot government to accept his demands.

Rajasthan Congress In Charge Sukhjinder Singh