Rajasthan Congress Crisis: Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot supporters clashed, see video

Rajasthan Congress Crisis: Assembly elections are going to be held in Rajasthan by the end of this year. Even before this, the difficulties of the Congress have started increasing in the state. Where on one hand former Deputy Chief Minister of the state Sachin Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot(Ashok Gehlot) have come face to face. On the other hand, there is news of clash between two groups of Congress workers in Ajmer city of Rajasthan. According to the information, both the groups raised slogans against each other. The video of the entire incident went viral on social media.

According to the news that is coming out, Amrita Dhawan, the co-incharge of the party, was to hold a meeting with the party workers in Ajmer. But before the meeting started, the groups supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot clashed with each other. The meeting was scheduled at a place in Vaishali Nagar area of ​​the city where Congress leader Amrita Dhawan was to hold a meeting with party workers and seek their feedback. Before the meeting, there was an argument between the supporters of both the leaders regarding the seating arrangements, after which a scuffle broke out between the two groups.

Giving information about the case, Congress city president Vijay Jain said that it was a meeting of office bearers, in which supporters of Ajmer Saras Dairy President Ramchandra Chowdhary and Rajasthan Tourism Corporation (RTDC) President Dharmendra Rathore had reached. They started raising slogans against each other which resulted in a scuffle between their supporters.

Christianganj Police Station Officer Karan Singh said that two groups of Congress workers fought over the seating arrangement in the meeting hall. Both the groups raised slogans against each other and later thrashed each other. Singh told that the police present on the spot intervened and pacified the protesters. He told that there was no major injury to anyone.

Sachin Pilot outspoken on the issue of corruption

Let us tell you that before the assembly elections, Congress leader Sachin Pilot is vocal about the issue of corruption. They have gone on hunger strike against their own government. Not only this, they have taken this matter up to Pad Yatra in which a huge crowd was seen. With this step of Sachin Pilot, the tension of the Congress party has increased. If the Congress does not resolve this dispute, then the road to the assembly will not be easy for the party.

