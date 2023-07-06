Rajasthan Congress crisis: The matter became between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot! Laughter started on this talk of Rahul Gandhi

Rajasthan Congress Meeting News: Congress meeting was held in Delhi regarding Rajasthan Congress. In the meeting, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi suddenly surprised by taking the name of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Rahul Gandhi was seen saying to the media that Gehlot ji is also there in the laptop, show it to him too… After Rahul Gandhi said this, the leaders said from behind that a screen has been placed behind his head, then Rahul smiled… During this, Sachin A smile was also visible on the pilot’s face.

Political experts are seeing this whole development as an auspicious sign. 30 leaders of the state Congress including former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot attended the meeting. CM Ashok Gehlot joined online due to injury. During this Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal were also present. Along with them, Speaker CP Joshi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Govind Singh Dotasara and Sachin Pilot and the three co-in-charges were also present.

Funny video surfaced

A video of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi laughing and joking has come to the fore. Congress has shared this video on its Twitter handle. There is continuous feedback on this. One user wrote that the sun is about to emerge from behind the clouds, keep on traveling, time is about to change..!! Responding to this tweet, another user wrote that this is not a petty fight, it is a fight to save the country! Keeping aside personal competition and enmity, if leaders fight, it will be a favor to the country and the party, have a big heart and think far away, this is what all Congress workers want!

An important meeting is going on at the Congress headquarters in Delhi regarding the upcoming Rajasthan elections. pic.twitter.com/Fn0BpglChS

— Congress (@INCIndia) July 6, 2023



there has already been a meeting

It is noteworthy that a meeting of the Congress was held last month as well. After the marathon meeting of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, it was said on behalf of the party that both the leaders have agreed to fight the upcoming assembly elections unitedly. The high command will resolve the issues between the two leaders. Recently, Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot has said that the Rajasthan government will bring a bill in the next assembly session to increase the punishment in recruitment exam paper leak cases from the current 10 years to life imprisonment.

The sun is about to emerge from behind the clouds, keep on traveling, time is about to change..!!

— Vikram Mishra (@vikram_mishra1) July 6, 2023



❤️❤️This is not a small fight, this is a fight to save the country! Keeping aside personal competition and enmity, if the leaders fight, it will be a favor to the country and the party, have a big heart and think far, this is what all Congress workers want!

— Patil vijay deora (@Patilvijaydeora) July 6, 2023

