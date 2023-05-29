Rajasthan: Congress infighting at its peak! State President Dotasara and MLA Pareek Bhide, video viral

Rajasthan Congress Crisis: The difficulties of the Congress in Rajasthan are not taking the name of abatement. Where on the one hand, a meeting is going on in Delhi for reconciliation between CM Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. On the other hand, a heated argument took place between State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara and party MLA Rajendra Pareek on Monday in Sikar district to review development projects, the video of which is going viral on social media.

Actually, the minister in charge of Sikar district, Shakuntala Rawat, had called a meeting in the collectorate auditorium to review the development projects. Dotasara and Pareek are MLAs from this district. In the meeting, there was an altercation between the two, the video of which was made by someone. Seeing this video went viral on social media.

what was the debate about

According to people present in the meeting, during the discussion on the issue of drainage and flyover project, Dotasara advised Pareek not to take the side of the officials, following which an argument broke out between the two leaders. These people told that when Dotasara told Pareek that “you have no control over what is happening in Sikar and what is not….you are a leader like me…be within your limits”, then both of them There was a heated argument in between.

Ashok Gehlot met Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress high command engaged in resolving Rajasthan dispute

What did the state Congress president say on the question of debate with Pareek

According to those present at the meeting, Pareek told Dotasara that “you should be ashamed.” He told that Rawat intervened in the matter and pacified both the leaders. After the meeting, Dotasara spoke to the media and said that various development projects were discussed in a meeting. On the question of debate with Pareek, the state Congress president said that on issues of public interest, such debates take place among Congress representatives, but there are no differences between the leaders.

with language input