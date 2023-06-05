Rajasthan: ED’s entry in question paper leak case, raids conducted at many places

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has entered in the question paper leak case in Rajasthan. According to the information, the ED raided several places in the state on Monday in connection with the investigation of money laundering in connection with the alleged leak of question paper for the recruitment of teachers in Rajasthan.

what is the matter

According to the information given by official sources, raids have been conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at several places in Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur, Barmer district and some cities. Let us tell you that there have been some incidents of allegedly leaking the question paper of the examination to be held for the recruitment of teachers in the state. This includes the alleged leak of question paper in 2021 during the recruitment of teachers by the State Education Board and the alleged leak of question paper last year in the examination conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

Sachin Pilot vocal on question paper leak case

It is noteworthy that former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot has raised the matter of question paper leak many times and has targeted his own government in gestures regarding the matter. Indirectly targeting his own government in the pilot recruitment exam question paper leak case, he has said that in such cases, there is a need to catch the ‘donors’ instead of those who do ‘petty commissions’. At the same time, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that Rajasthan is the first state where strict action is being taken against those who leak question papers under the purview of the law.

