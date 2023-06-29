Rajasthan: Fracture in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s leg, doctors advised him to stay on wheelchair

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot got injured in his leg on Thursday evening, after which he reached Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur after consulting doctors. An official source gave this information. The source said, “The Chief Minister suffered a leg injury and has reached the hospital for treatment.” Where the doctors have advised him to stay on some wheelchair and work from home.

#WATCH Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot suffered fractures in both his toes while returning from a meeting at his residence in Jaipur. He received first aid at SMS Hospital and returned home. CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "…I am on rest for a few days as per the advice of the doctors due to the fracture… pic.twitter.com/45uRd8dub2

