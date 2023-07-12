Rajasthan: Gangster Kuldeep Jaghina shot dead in Bharatpur

Bharatpur / Jaipur, 12 July (Hindustan Times). Gangster Kuldeep Jaghina has been shot dead in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. The attack took place when the police was taking him from Jaipur jail to Bharatpur court. During the attack, the miscreants threw pepper in the eyes of the police and started firing. Kuldeep died on the spot. It is being told that Kuldeep has been hit by several bullets. Gangster Kuldeep was arrested in the BJP leader Kirpal Singh Jaghina murder case.

According to the information, the Jaipur police team was taking gangster Kuldeep Singh Jaghina and his accomplice Vijaypal to Bharatpur in a government bus on Wednesday. Around 12 noon, two miscreants boarded the bus near Amoli toll plaza in Bharatpur. The miscreants first threw chilli in the eyes of the policemen and then fired at Jaghina. The miscreants fired about 15 rounds. During this, Jaghina died on the spot due to bullet injury. Vijaypal is injured. Two passengers also got bullet injuries. The police team took the dead body of gangster Jaghina to the hospital. Heavy police force is present on the spot after the incident. According to SP Mridul Kachhawa, Chalani guards were bringing them. Police have recovered the footage of the toll and identified the accused. The car of the miscreants has been recovered. Vijaypal’s condition is critical.

It is noteworthy that BJP leader Kripal Singh Jaghina was murdered 10 months ago on September 4, 2022 in Bharatpur. The miscreants came riding in 3 bikes and 2 cars. In the case, Bharatpur police in collaboration with Maharashtra’s Kolhapur police had arrested 5 including Kuldeep Singh Jaghina a few hours before reaching Goa. Among the arrested accused were gangster Kuldeep Singh alias Gauru s/o Kunwar Jeet (28), Prabhav Singh alias Bhola s/o Mahavir Singh (22) and Rahul Jat s/o Paramveer Singh (28) resident of Jaghina PS Udyog Nagar, Vishvendra Singh s/o Vijendra Singh (28). Residents of village Pali PS Halena Hall Shastri Nagar PS Mathura Gate and Vijay Pal Singh alias Bhura s/o Virendra Singh (28) resident Nagla Khangar Uvar PS Udyog Nagar were involved.

According to the case, a dispute was going on over a large plot of land located on Kali Bagichi Sheesham Road in Bharatpur city. By settling this plot, Kuldeep Singh Jaghina wanted to make a deal worth crores by evicting all the people related to the land. Kirpal Singh and his companions had obtained a stay from the court on this land, on which both of them were determined. Regarding this matter, Kuldeep and his associates stopped Kirpal’s car and killed him by firing at him.