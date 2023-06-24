Rajasthan: ‘Keep your ministers under control Ashok Gehlot’, know why the Congress in-charge had to say this

Rajasthan Congress Crisis: Assembly elections are going to be held in Rajasthan this year. Before this, the phase of rhetoric is going on inside the Congress party, on which Congress in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has expressed concern. He has asked the Chief Minister of the state Ashok Gehlot to stop his ministers from making statements against each other. Talking to the media, he said that it is the job of the chief minister to control his ministers. I will look into this matter at the party organization level.

The above remarks of Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Minister of Urban and Development (UDH) for the statement made by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas blaming local MLAs and ministers of Jaipur for lagging behind in development works under Smart City Mission Shanti has come after criticizing Dhariwal.

what did randhawa say

Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that I have asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to call your ministers and explain and work to control them. I will look into the matter at the party level. He said that as far as the government and ministers making statements against each other is concerned, it is the job of the chief minister to see to it…the responsibility of the ministers is to strengthen the government and the organization and not to make statements against each other. To spoil the environment by giving.

Six MLAs and three ministers from Jaipur

Let us discuss here that Dhariwala had said in a program in Udaipur recently that there are six MLAs and three ministers from Jaipur and due to their mutual dispute, there is a hindrance in the development work. Dhariwal had said that the Smart City Mission was started in four cities of Rajasthan, Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer and Udaipur, but some problems are being seen in Jaipur. Due to the mutual dispute between local MLAs and ministers, the pace of work is going on slowly, due to which the work seems to be affected.

Khachariawas retaliated regarding the matter

Khachariawas, MLA from Jaipur’s Civil Lines seat, hit back over the matter and said that Dhariwal should apologize for his words. Khachariawas said that Dhariwal should clarify ‘whether Kataria is his leader and if so, whether he (Dhariwal) is a BJP worker. The kind of language Dhariwal is using cannot be of any Congress worker.