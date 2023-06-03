Rajasthan: Pilot can make some big announcement in June 11 rally! Suspense still on the success of peace talks

Former Deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot With Congress insisting on a probe into former CM Vasundhara Raje’s tenure triggering discussions about her future plans, the Congress is in the grip of a fresh tussle between its Rajasthan factions with new dimensions. Sources said while Pilot awaits the Congress leadership’s decision on his demands, the tussle to oust him from the Rajasthan Congress is another factor that has fueled the factionalism, breaking the peace talks held earlier this week .

Pilot supporters have indicated that their leader is adamant on staying in the state

Here, a blow is reported from the governing faction that Pilot should be accommodated as a committee or an office bearer in the AICC reshuffle, which would indicate that he is out of power politics in Rajasthan. But Pilot supporters have indicated that their leader is adamant on staying in the state, saying it will also help the Congress.

reconciled with “drastic action”

The latest confrontation is being seen as a mind game of the leadership, which is not ready to back down and the pilot which seems to have gone too far. The Congress appears reconciled to a “drastic action” by Pilot, and AICC spokesperson Jairam Ramesh’s earlier stress that “the party is supreme”, only suggests that the party’s top leaders are unwilling to budge.

Pilot did not talk to the Congress high command after the meeting – sources

It is learned from sources that there has been no talk between Pilot and the Congress leadership after the meeting on Monday, when it was announced that CM Ashok Gehlot and Pilot have agreed to work together for the coming assembly elections . The plan apparently got stuck, as there was no discussion about future power-sharing in the party or its roadmap and the focus was on the need for unity in the fight against the BJP. Keeping the future in mind, Pilot is demanding better housing in the state unit, but he is facing opposition from Gehlot.

All eyes on Pilot’s June 11 tax program

Amidst the latest uproar, everyone’s eyes will be on the tax program on June 11. Where Pilot has scheduled a big rally to mark the death anniversary of his late father Rajesh Pilot. It is said to be a planned platform to announce his future plans such as becoming independent or starting a new movement. Pilot supporters are pinning their hopes on Rahul’s last-minute intervention.

