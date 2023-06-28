Rajasthan Politics: AAP will contest on all 200 seats in Rajasthan, 300 units of free electricity

Rajasthan Assembly elections are to be held this year. Regarding this, all the parties including Congress, BJP have already started preparing. While the Congress party under the leadership of Ashok Gehlot is staking claim to form the government again in the state, Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party has also started searching for its future.

Aam Aadmi Party will contest on 200 seats

State President of Aam Aadmi Party Naveen Paliwal made a serious allegation on the Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan. Along with this, he also made a big announcement regarding the upcoming assembly elections. He said, Aam Aadmi Party will field its candidates on all 200 seats in the Rajasthan assembly elections.

AAP made serious allegations against Ashok Gehlot government

The Aam Aadmi Party made serious allegations against the Ashok Gehlot government. AAP state president Naveen Paliwal said, Ashok Gehlot has failed to stop corruption in the state. He further said, the graph of crime has increased in the state. Violence especially against women has tarnished the image of the state.

Arvind Kejriwal said, Center does not have any concrete plan to improve law and order in Delhi

If your government comes to Rajasthan, then you will get 300 units of free electricity

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal has already announced about Rajasthan that if the Aam Aadmi Party government is formed in the state, people will be given 300 units of electricity free of cost.