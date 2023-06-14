Rajasthan Politics: BJP’s fierce protest over corruption and paper leak case, attacked Gehlot government

Rajasthan In Jaipur, the opposition party BJP fiercely attacked the Ashok Gehlot government on Tuesday on the issue of corruption and paper leak and staged a massive demonstration. During this, BJP workers started marching towards the secretariat after the public meeting. However, the police stopped them at Statue Circle. BJP State President CP Joshi, Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod, Rajya Sabha member Kirodi Meena and other leaders staged a symbolic protest against police barricading.

Police used water cannon to stop BJP workers

BJP workers protested so fiercely in Rajasthan that the police had to use force to suppress it. Along with this, the police also showered water on the BJP workers. During this, the workers also burnt the symbolic effigy of corruption.

Police detained BJP state president Joshi and other leaders

Ashok Gehlot BJP state president Joshi and other leaders protesting against the government were detained by the police and taken in a bus. Earlier, Joshi said, the movement is against the misrule of the Congress government. The Gehlot government has cheated the youth and robbed them of their dreams. Women are not safe, corruption is at its peak, so today a protest is being held against the government.

Kirori Lal Meena accused CM Gehlot of indulging in corruption

Kirori Lal Meena, while addressing a meeting organized outside the BJP state office, accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of indulging in corruption. He said, ‘Corruption is at its peak in the Gehlot government. Papers of 16 competitive exams were leaked in one year in Rajasthan. Now the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started the investigation and hence Gehlot is scared. He said, in the coming days BJP will expose the mining scam. Also, a scam in Jal Jeevan Mission and corruption cases of Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal will be exposed.