Rajasthan Politics: ‘Today we will explode’, Rajendra Gudha had said this before going to the assembly

Rajasthan Politics: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sacked Rajendra Gudha from the post of minister, after which the politics of the state has intensified. State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara’s statement has come to the fore on Rajendra Gudha’s statement against his own government in the Assembly. He said that we have received information that Rajendra Gudha had told some leader that today we will blast. Doubts are being expressed whether there are strings attached to it. We will investigate whether this was not a conspiracy.

Govind Singh Dotasra, Rajasthan Congress President speaks on the removal of Rajendra Gudha from the state cabinet, says, "Including anyone in the cabinet or excluding them from the cabinet is the right of the CM of the state. The same thing has been done by the CM of the state…"

State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara said that it is the right of the CM of the state to include or exclude anyone in the cabinet. The CM of the state (Ashok Gehlot) has also done the same thing. On the other hand, the CM of the state Ashok Gehlot said that this is an internal matter of our party and we discuss it according to our own.

We have received information that Rajendra Rathore had told some leader that today we will blast. Doubts have been expressed whether there is some string attached to it. We will investigate whether it was a conspiracy: Rajendra Gudha on the statement against his own government in the Rajasthan Assembly.

On the question of sacking of Rajendra Singh Gudha from the post of Rajasthan minister, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that it is an internal matter of the Congress party. We look at it according to our own and take a decision. On the main opposition party BJP targeting the state government on many issues including law and order, paper leak, CM Gehlot said that they are spoiling the atmosphere, they have nothing to say. They are just seen talking rubbish. Let us know if we have lacked in development. Frightened by our plans and decisions, the BJP people decided how to defame the state government.

It is an internal matter of our party and we discuss it in our own way: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Rajendra Singh Gudha's sacking as Rajasthan minister

Minister Rajendra Gudha was sacked

Let us tell you that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had sacked state minister Rajendra Gudha on Friday night. This was confirmed by the Raj Bhavan last night. This action was taken a few hours after Gudha surrounded his own government on the issue of women’s atrocities in the Assembly on Friday. The spokesperson of the Raj Bhavan informed that the Governor has accepted the recommendation of the Chief Minister regarding the dismissal of Gudha with immediate effect.

Minister Gudha surrounded his own government on the issue of women atrocities

Former State Minister of Rajasthan Rajendra Gudha raised questions on his own party’s government in the Assembly on the issue of women’s safety and atrocities on them. Congress MLAs wave placards on the issue of violence in Manipur during the discussion on the Rajasthan Minimum Income Guarantee Bill 2023 in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. After this, Rajendra Gudha questioned his own government and said that in Rajasthan, it is a fact that we have failed in the safety of women, and the way atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan, instead of Manipur, we should look at our own neck.

what did i say wrong?

After being removed from the Rajasthan cabinet, Rajendra Singh Gudha reacted in front of the media. He said that he has been punished for speaking the truth. Rajasthan ranks number one in crime against women. what did i say wrong? I have been punished for speaking the truth. He further said that the public is with me and will remain so in the future, I will work for them. Whether he (Ashok Gehlot) removes me from the cabinet or sends me to jail, I cannot stop speaking as long as I am alive. He once again reiterated before the media that women are not safe in our state. Rajasthan is number one in atrocities on women. The state government has failed to provide security to women.

After being removed from the Rajasthan cabinet, Rajendra Singh Gudha says "Public will stay with me, I will work for them. Whether he (Ashok Gehlot) removes me from the cabinet or sends me to jail, I will keep speaking till I am alive. Women in our state are not safe."

BJP targeted

The BJP has said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sacked his minister Rajendra Gudha for speaking the truth, which shows how serious the Congress is on the issue of crime against women.

Know about Rajendra Gudha

Rajendra Gudha is one of the six MLAs who contested and won the 2018 assembly elections on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket, but later joined the Congress. Gudha is the MLA from Udaipurwati assembly seat of Jhunjhunu district. Gudha contested the elections for the first time in 2008 on a BSP ticket. In the last few months, Gudha was seen giving statements in favor of Sachin Pilot. Pictures of Sachin Pilot are also seen on his Twitter wall.