Rajasthan Raiders Women’s Kabaddi team jersey and song released

JAIPUR: The team jersey and song launch event of Rajasthan Raiders, participating in the upcoming Women’s Kabaddi League to be held in Dubai from June 16 to June 30, was held here today. The Women’s Kabaddi League is going to be held in Dubai from 16th June to 30th June 2023. This league consists of 120 Kabaddi players from across the country for 8 different franchises. Representing the rich culture of Rajasthan, the Rajasthan Raiders team aims to promote the local development of women’s Kabaddi in the state as well as provide wholesome entertainment to the spectators of the sport.

Mr. Satish Patidar, Director & CEO, Rajasthan Traders said here today that the Song and Jersey event will prove to be an important milestone in the journey of the team. The event will be attended by well-known personalities of Jaipur, which will be attended by more than 100 people along with many HNIs, Kabaddi lovers and social media influencers. Rajasthan Raiders is one of the strongest teams in the Women’s Kabaddi League this season. It has many national and state level kabaddi players in its team. The primary objective of the franchise from Rajasthan Raiders owner Mr. Satish Patidar is to support and encourage female Kabaddi talent within Rajasthan to empower them locally with an international platform.

He explained that the design and texture of the jersey reflects the essence of the team. The jersey showcases a vibrant combination of colors representing the rich heritage of Rajasthan. It symbolizes the strength, determination and unwavering passion of the players of the team who wear it proudly, and inspires them to give their best on the mat. Rajasthan Raiders are backed by a qualified and illustrious coaching staff who have national level coaching experience. Mr. Keshav Mishra, the head coach of Rajasthan Raiders, has a deep understanding of the game and strategic skills. Assistant coach Ravita Faujdar and physiotherapist Seema Takshak come with vast experience in Kabaddi. This trio of support staff will provide strong training and guidance to the team.

He added that, under the dynamic captain Raman, the team has the potential to win the trophy. The squad has exceptional qualities who are eager to showcase their talents in the upcoming season. The event will also provide fans and supporters an exclusive opportunity to interact with the players, witness thrilling displays of kabaddi prowess and get a glimpse of the team’s determination to succeed.

About Rajasthan Raiders-

Rajasthan Raiders is a famous women’s kabaddi franchise team competing in the Women’s Kabaddi League. With a commitment to excellence and a strong team ethos, Rajasthan Raiders aim to carve a niche for themselves in the world of women’s kabaddi, showcasing the incredible talent and determination of their players.