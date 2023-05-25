Rajasthan: Student of Bihar committed suicide in Kota, fourth student in a month embraced death, why?

Quota suicide: A student from Bihar committed suicide in Kunhari area of ​​Kota district of Rajasthan. According to information, the body of a 16-year-old student preparing for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) was found hanging in his hostel room, which was taken into custody by the police. The police gave this information and told that this is the fourth incident of suicide of students this month. Police said Aryan’s body was found hanging from the fan in the hostel room at Kamla Udyan in Landmark City on Wednesday night.

According to the information given by the police, Aryan, a resident of Bihar’s Nalanda district, was a class 12 student and was preparing for NEET in a coaching institute in Kota for more than a year. Kunhari Sub-Divisional Officer DSP Shankar Lal said that Aryan had returned to Kota from his hometown only last month after his annual leave. Kunhari Sub-Divisional Inspector Gangasahay Sharma said that the student had allegedly taken the last class on Tuesday and did not take classes from them on Wednesday and stayed in his hostel room.

Postmortem will be done after the arrival of the parents

Kunhari Sub-Divisional Inspector Gangasahay Sharma told that Aryan’s parents informed the hostel warden that when they called their son repeatedly, the phone was not picked up from his side. At around nine in the night, the warden found the door of his room locked from inside and informed the police. He told that the police broke open the door and found the body hanging from the ceiling fan and removed it from there and kept it in the mortuary for post-mortem. The post-mortem will be done after the arrival of his parents.

what is the reason for suicide

DSP Lal said that the fan installed in the hostel room was not equipped with anti-suicide device, in violation of the guidelines set by the Kota District Administration and Kota Hostel Association to prevent such incidents in hostels. The DSP said that prima facie distraction from studies due to a relationship with a girl appears to be the reason for the suicide. He told that the police have recovered love letters written to a girl from the victim’s room. The police officer said that after the new incident came to light, this is the fourth case of suicide by a coaching student in Kota this month and the ninth so far this year.

