Rajasthan: Two coaches of goods train derail near Jaipur, rail traffic affected

Rajasthan Two coaches of a goods train derailed near Jobner in the capital of Jaipur. After which the rail traffic got affected. However, soon after getting the news, the accident relief vehicle was sent to the spot. After which the repair work has been started. Till the writing of the news, the work was going on and the traffic could not be restored again.

In the beginning of the year, 11 coaches of a passenger train were derailed in Rajasthan.

It is known that in the beginning of this year also there was a train accident in Rajasthan. In which 11 coaches of the Suryanagari Express train were derailed. Although no one died in that accident. The accident took place between Rajkiyawas and Bomadra sections. The injured passengers were treated in the accident.

#WATCH , Jaipur, Rajasthan: Two coaches of a goods train derailed near Jobner, rail traffic affected. Accident relief vehicle present at the spot & restoration work is underway.

293 people died in a collision between three trains in Odisha’s Balasore

It is noteworthy that on June 2 this year, there was a fierce collision between three trains near Bahanga Bazar railway station in Balasore district of Odisha. In which 293 people died and more than 1200 people were injured. In fact, on June 2, the Howrah-bound Coromandel Express collided with a standing goods train on another line, derailing most of its coaches. Meanwhile, some coaches of the Coromandel Express overturned on the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express passing at the same time, causing this horrific accident.

Many trains affected due to rain, canceled

More than 300 mail and express trains and 406 passenger trains have been canceled between July 7 and July 15 due to waterlogging on tracks after heavy rains in the last few days. Services of more than 600 mail/express trains, 500 passenger trains were affected due to water-logging on tracks. It rained continuously for three days from Saturday in North West India. Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in many areas of Jammu-Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Because of this, the water level in the rivers and drains increased and the infrastructure was damaged on a large scale. Essential services were also affected in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

Train accident happened in Odisha even two weeks after Balasore accident

Even two weeks after the Balasore train accident, the Odisha train accident happened. On June 17, four bogies of a goods train derailed near Ambadola in Rayagada district. Although there was no much damage from this. After some time the train service was restored again.

