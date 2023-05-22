Rajasthan: Used to keep money in the office after taking bribe, CCTV footage revealed, 2.3 crores found in the raid, know the matter

Rajasthan A big news is coming out. Here the Joint Director of Information and Technology Department has been suspended. 2.3 crore was found in the ACB raid at his place. News agency ANI has given news in this regard. According to the news, Ved Prakash Yadav, Joint Director of the Department of Information and Technology (DOIT), has been suspended. This action was taken after the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested him and recovered about Rs 2.31 crore in cash from his cupboard. About 1 kg gold biscuits were also found from his cupboard.

Earlier it was reported that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday produced a joint director of the Information Technology Department in court in connection with the recovery of Rs 2.31 crore in cash and gold weighing one kilogram from a locked cupboard in the basement of the office building. Presented. In this regard, an official said that the court sent officer Ved Prakash Yadav on police remand for three days. He has been handed over to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for investigation.

ACB started investigation by registering an FIR

ACB has started its investigation by registering an FIR against Yadav. ACB spokesperson said that the accused was produced in the court, from where he was sent on three-day police remand. On Friday night, when the personnel engaged in digitizing the files of the office opened a cupboard kept in the basement of Yojana Bhavan, they found a trolley suitcase containing Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 notes. When the notes were counted, their total value was more than Rs 2.31 crore.

Questioning about 50 employees

Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava told that after questioning about 50 employees and scanning CCTV footage of a period of one month, we found footage of the accused placing the bag inside the cupboard. He told that during interrogation, Yadav has accepted the fact of taking this amount as bribe from different people. He used to keep them (bribe money) in the office instead of taking them home. The police also searched his Ambabadi residence and seized several documents from there.

Yadav was made joint director in 2019-20

Yadav was recruited as a programmer and was the store in-charge of the department for the last 20 years. He became Joint Director in 2019-20. Police said it is alleged that Yadav had taken bribe from companies supplying CCTV cameras, computers and LED screens to government departments.

