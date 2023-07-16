Rajdhani train will stop for two minutes at Lohardaga, date will be announced soon

Platform number two and three and foot overbridge at Lohardaga railway station were jointly inaugurated by MP Sudarshan Bhagat, MP Dheeraj Prasad Sahu and DRM Pradeep Gupta on Saturday. Member of Parliament Sudarshan Bhagat said that Lohardaga railway station has become a participant in the development of Lohardaga. In the coming days, many more trains will also run from this route.

DRM Pradeep Gupta said that soon the Rajdhani Express train will stop at Lohardaga. On asking the date, he said that it can happen any day. He said that the Ranchi Chopan Express train was run after expanding the railway here. Proposals for three other trains have also been sent. A proposal has also been sent to run the Ranchi Jaipur train via Lohardaga. He said that passenger facilities have been increased in all the stations. The MEMU train that runs from Ranchi to Chandwa Tori has become the lifeline of Lohardaga. 12 coaches of MEMU train will be increased to 16. For this, the stations are being done in two phases. He said that rail facilities will be increased in areas deprived of rail.

Rajesh Mallik became DRM of Ranchi Rail Division

Ranchi. Rajesh Mallick has been made DRM of Ranchi Rail Division. In this regard, the Ministry of Railways has issued an order on Saturday. Shri Mallick is holding the post of Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer in Central Organization for Modernization of Workshop (COFMOW, New Delhi). At the same time, the current DRM Pradeep Gupta has been kept waiting for posting.

Trains passing through Tatanagar will be affected from July 15 to 20, there will be stoppage at this station, see list Rajdhani train stop