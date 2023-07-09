Rajgir’s Malmas fair decorated like Kumbh Mela, pilgrims will get these special facilities

Rajgir. Rajgir’s Malmas fair is being decorated like Kumbh Melas. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself is alert so that there is no shortage in the fair system. They are regularly taking reports of the progress of the fair system from the district administration. So far physical inspection of Malmas Mela area has been done by him twice. A high-level review meeting of the preparations for Malmas Mela has also been held twice by him with the state and concerned departmental top officials.

CM has ordered to complete the preparations soon

Nitish Kumar has clearly said that there should not be any inconvenience to the devotees, pilgrims and tourists who come to this historical and mythological state Malmas fair of Rajgir. It is being taken care of by the government and administration. He has told the officials that the fair is being organized during the rainy season, so proper arrangements should be made administratively in any situation. So that no pilgrim has to face trouble due to rain. There are very few days left for the fair to start, so the order to complete the preparations being made soon has also been given by the CM. He has ordered to complete all the basic facilities at all costs.

After the CM’s visit, the officers are busy preparing

After the Chief Minister’s visit to Rajgir on Saturday, the preparations for Malmas Mela have gained momentum since Sunday. The officials of the different cells created for the preparation of Malmas Mela have been actively working to fulfill their responsibilities. DM Shashank Shubhankar has also ordered the officials of all cells to complete the implementation within the stipulated time limit.

Preparation for Malmas fair is being done like Kumbh

This time the look of Malmas fair has started to look different, amazing and unique. Preparation for Malmas Mela is being done like Kumbh Mela. Passenger shelter pandals have been constructed at different places for the passengers to stay. Tent city is being constructed loudly to accommodate two thousand pilgrims in the proposed State Guest House complex. Arrangements for toilets have been made by the administration at all the shelter sites.

Pilgrims will get Gangajal to drink

For the first time in the Malmas Mela area, Ganga water will be made available for drinking by the administration. On the orders of the Chief Minister, arrangements for the supply of Ganga water are being made at places like Vikas Marg of Brahmakund area, Yatri shelter near Vaitarani river ghat etc. Apart from this, Ganga water will be supplied in the entire fair area. Apart from entertainment establishments, the supply of Ganga water is also being ensured in government departmental camp offices.

Electricity connection is mandatory for the businessmen of the fair

All the entertainment establishments in Malmas Mela area are required to have electricity connection. Apart from this, it has been made mandatory for all shopkeepers, exhibition venue, administrative camp office, fair police station, fair control room and all types of businessmen in the fair area to take connections.

Malmas fair will be held in Rajgir from this day, for the first time pilgrims will get many new and special facilities

Special features of Malmas Mela

tent city,

german hangar,

central control room,

four control rooms,

drink gangajal

Sanitation, Toilet and Bath

daily cultural program

Monitoring of the fair with 24-hour CCTV cameras

parking lots at different locations

Free Wi-Fi facility

five towers in place

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brwFGA0t7yE) when is rajgir mela