Rajkot: 2 inches of rain in an hour with strong wind

Even after the cyclonic storm Biparjoy passed through Gujarat, its effect is being seen. As a result, it is raining in many districts of Gujarat. Rajkot received 2 inches of rain in an hour from 7 am to 8 am on Friday. As a result, the low-lying areas were inundated, while the upper areas also received torrential rains. Upleta has received 6 inches of rain since last night.

low lying areas flooded

It has been raining heavily with strong winds since morning in Rajkot. Because of this, water has been flooded in different low-lying areas of the city. The slum area located near Luludi Vokli, Sinduria Khan in the city is waterlogged. Due to the flooding of people’s houses, the Bhaktinagar police team carried out a campaign to take people to a safe place. Apart from this, arrangements were also made for people’s stay and food.

Holiday declared in schools and colleges of Rajkot city district

Holiday has been declared in most of the schools in the state. In Rajkot too, one day holiday has been extended in the schools and colleges of the district. As the storm made landfall on Thursday midnight, heavy rains accompanied by strong winds started lashing Rajkot since morning. In view of the rains, the holiday has been extended in all the schools and colleges of the district. As a result, educational work will remain closed in the schools and colleges of the district even today. According to the orders of the District Education Officer, the school staff will have to be present in the school and will have to cooperate in the work of the shelter home if necessary. Along with this, the work and administration in the affected areas will have to cooperate fully as per the mandate.

Heavy rain in Upleta as well

Due to the effect of Cyclone Biparjoy, Upleta is also receiving torrential rains since night. So far 6 inches of rain has been recorded. Due to heavy rains in Upleta, rainwater has flooded the fields. In Upleta, it is raining with strong winds even late Friday evening.

Airport will remain closed due to heavy rains in Rajkot

The airport remained closed due to incessant rains in Rajkot. Afternoon flights have also been cancelled. Due to which international connectivity has been disrupted. Passengers are also facing problems due to cancellation of flights. Apart from this, talking about the damage in Rajkot, the tents of the Covid Hospital were blown away, while the tent of the portable hospital prepared in Chaudhary High School was also damaged due to the strong wind.