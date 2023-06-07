Rajkot: 4 family members attacked over bike parking

Once again the poison of casteism has spread in Rajkot Dhoraji. The incident of a family being attacked again due to casteism has come to light. It is learned that an unknown couple attacked four people of the same family over a trivial matter like parking a bike in the main market square area of ​​Dhoraji. A couple and two children were attacked by two men.

The four people injured in the attack have been taken to the hospital for treatment. The victim’s family alleges that we appealed to park the bike. But since we belonged to the Valmiki community, two people attacked him. Not only this, two children were also not spared and attacked. On the other hand, resentment has spread in the Valmiki society after the incident of attack. Valmiki Samaj alleges that the police is not taking complaints. They have threatened to agitate in the near future if the police do not register a complaint.