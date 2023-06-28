Rajkot: A married woman who married her maternal uncle’s son died under mysterious circumstances.

Zakari Banu alias Karki, a 30-year-old married woman living in a room at Kangaroo Corporation factory in Kotharia Solvent Jai Sardar industrial area of ​​the city, was strangulated to death by her maternal uncle’s son and second husband, Mobeen Jameel Ahmed. In the whole case, the deceased’s brother Salaruddin Gaddi has registered a case against Mobin Jameel Ahmed, a native of Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh and maternal uncle’s son, at Azidem police station.

In the complaint given to the police, the complainant has said that his sister Zakaribanu alias Kari was married 15 years ago to a man named Ali Ahmed. My sister has two sons and three daughters during her married life. A year ago, my sister Zakribanu had a court marriage with my maternal uncle’s son Mobeen. Also after this she went to live with Mobeen. While the children born from her first husband live with her husband. My sister Zakribanu was having an affair with Mobeen and had eloped with him once before. At that time, after persuading her, she was brought back and she started living with her husband. Because of which we broke all relations with my sister.

Mobeen was working at Kangaroo Corporation Unit-2 in Rajkot for the last six months. At the same time, my sister was kept like a wife in a room above the factory, on 13 June 2023, he took his salary and left the room after locking it. Meanwhile, on the 20th, the dead body of Mobin’s wife was found when the lock of the room where Mobin was staying was emanated from the foul smell. After this the incident was informed to the police. After this, the body was taken to the Civil Hospital for postmortem. Then the postmortem report revealed that she was strangled to death. Police is doing further investigation.