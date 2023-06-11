Rajkot: Administration alert regarding cyclone Biparjoy, NDRF team going to Saurashtra will get logistics from Rajkot

Administration in Rajkot is on high alert regarding Cyclone Biparjoy. Leave of all employees in Rajkot has been cancelled. At the same time, the employees have been ordered to be present on duty for 24 hours. The system is working as per the SOP of the state government. It has also been planned to provide logistics from Rajkot to the NDRF team going to Saurashtra. Significantly, the maximum effect of the storm can be seen in 6 districts of the state including Kutch, Jamnagar, Devbhumidwarka, Morbi, Somnath. CM Bhupendra Patel held a meeting with the officials of all these districts and the officials of the Meteorological Department.

According to the information, 12 teams of NDRF have been deployed in the affected areas. Apart from this, SDRF, commandos, local police have also been put on alert. On the other hand, the government is also in touch with the officers of the Army, Navy and Air Force. Army, Navy and Air Force officials have also assured to help as per the situation. Not only this, the Chief Minister has instructed the collectors of the affected districts to prepare maximum shelter houses and has also ordered the relocation of people according to the situation.